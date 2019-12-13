The irresponsible attitude to teachers brings fruit in Latvia. About 6% of schoolchildren from 10 to 11 years old cannot read. This is reported by Baltnews, referring to the head of the Children's Literature Center of the Latvian National Library. The reason is staff shortage. On September 1 of this school year, Latvia lacked about 2 thousand teachers.

Besides, according to international studies, only 16% of Latvian schoolchildren like to read. Despite the blatant facts, the Latvian authorities are not going to stop the degradation. On the contrary, in the new academic year they plan to cut 115 budgetary places in the field of teacher training.