Mass grave desecrated in Latvia, inscription on monument to Soviet soldiers changed in Estonia
The war with the monuments continues in the Baltic States. In Latvia, another common grave of the Soviet soldiers was desecrated with an inscription "Glory to Heroes" in Russian and Latvian torn off. The act of vandalism took place in the village of Sesava. Such cases of mockery at the memory of the fallen are the result of blatant connivance on the part of the Latvian authorities, who fight against the symbols of the memorial heritage. On the previous day the mass grave of Soviet soldiers at Bulduri cemetery in Jurmala, Latvia, was desecrated.
Estonia
The inscription on the monument to Soviet soldiers was replaced in Tartu, Estonia. According to the local authorities, the old text "Eternal honor to the heroes who fell in the battle for the freedom and independence of our Motherland" contradicted the historical picture of the events of World War II". The new inscription reads "Victims of World War II.
