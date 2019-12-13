Mass grave desecrated in Latvia, inscription on monument to Soviet soldiers changed in Estonia

The war with the monuments continues in the Baltic States. In Latvia, another common grave of the Soviet soldiers was desecrated with an inscription "Glory to Heroes" in Russian and Latvian torn off. The act of vandalism took place in the village of Sesava. Such cases of mockery at the memory of the fallen are the result of blatant connivance on the part of the Latvian authorities, who fight against the symbols of the memorial heritage. On the previous day the mass grave of Soviet soldiers at Bulduri cemetery in Jurmala, Latvia, was desecrated.