Another confirmation of Russophobia as a way of life for the Balts: the Latvian Seimas has proposed not to recognize Russian diplomas.

As the initiating deputies explain, Moscow is purposefully holding events to attract young people from Latvia and other European countries to its universities. Graduates return to their homeland, where they allegedly contribute to the spread of Russian influence. According to them, several Latvian citizens detained by the State Security Service last year studied or continue to study in Russia.