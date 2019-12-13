3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Latvian invents way of deprivation of citizenship of the Russian-speaking population
Latvia has plans to simplify the order of deprivation of citizenship of Russian-speaking people. Now the authorities by law cannot take away a person's citizenship, if it is his only one, but the deputies have already found a loophole. According to the head of the Saeima legal commission, citizens of the former Soviet Union have the opportunity to obtain citizenship of the successor of the Soviet Union - Russia. After deprivation of Latvian citizenship and before obtaining Russian citizenship, a person can count on the status of non-citizen of Latvia, but this period cannot exceed two years. But it is very easy to lose citizenship - it is enough to break the solemn oath to be loyal to the state and faithfully follow the Constitution and laws of Latvia.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All