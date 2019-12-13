EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Latvian invents way of deprivation of citizenship of the Russian-speaking population

Latvia has plans to simplify the order of deprivation of citizenship of Russian-speaking people. Now the authorities by law cannot take away a person's citizenship, if it is his only one, but the deputies have already found a loophole. According to the head of the Saeima legal commission, citizens of the former Soviet Union have the opportunity to obtain citizenship of the successor of the Soviet Union - Russia. After deprivation of Latvian citizenship and before obtaining Russian citizenship, a person can count on the status of non-citizen of Latvia, but this period cannot exceed two years. But it is very easy to lose citizenship - it is enough to break the solemn oath to be loyal to the state and faithfully follow the Constitution and laws of Latvia.

