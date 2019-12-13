3.42 RUB
Another Soviet monument to soldiers-liberators demolished in Latvia
Another monument to Soviet soldiers-liberators was demolished in Latvia between Daugavpils and Rezekne roads. The monument was built in honour of Konstantin Orlovski and Ivan Moroz, Heroes of the Soviet Union who died in 1944. In Rēzekne, they are going to demolish another monument to a Soviet soldier, which is popularly called "Alesha".
