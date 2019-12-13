PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Another Soviet monument to soldiers-liberators demolished in Latvia

Another monument to Soviet soldiers-liberators was demolished in Latvia between Daugavpils and Rezekne roads. The monument was built in honour of Konstantin Orlovski and Ivan Moroz, Heroes of the Soviet Union who died in 1944. In Rēzekne, they are going to demolish another monument to a Soviet soldier, which is popularly called "Alesha".

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All