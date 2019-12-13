3.42 RUB
Latvian authorities demolish monument to Soviet soldiers
The Latvian authorities began the demolition of the monument to Soviet soldiers in Jekabpils. The police cordons are set up along the perimeter of the cemetery with orders to suppress any protests. The monument itself will be destroyed, and the ashes of the gunners will be exhumed and then reburied. These actions are a violation of the Latvian-Russian intergovernmental agreements, as well as a number of other obligations of the Baltic States: the demolition of military monuments contradicts international law.
Nevertheless, in recent months, official Riga has declared war on Soviet memorials. the opponents of the demolition have been arrested and prosecuted by the police. For example, a young man is being held in the capital's prison, accused of justifying genocide on the grounds that he came out to the Riga monument to the soldiers-liberators on May 9. To ultranationalists and vandals, on the contrary, the Latvian authorities create conditions for free expression of opinions.
