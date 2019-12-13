Latvian authorities demolish monument to Soviet soldiers

The Latvian authorities began the demolition of the monument to Soviet soldiers in Jekabpils. The police cordons are set up along the perimeter of the cemetery with orders to suppress any protests. The monument itself will be destroyed, and the ashes of the gunners will be exhumed and then reburied. These actions are a violation of the Latvian-Russian intergovernmental agreements, as well as a number of other obligations of the Baltic States: the demolition of military monuments contradicts international law.