Saluting on New Year's Eve on Moscow time to be banned in Latvia with impressive fine for offense

New Year's night without festive fireworks! The details of how Latvia is going to fight fireworks on New Year's Eve on Moscow time.

Launching fireworks at this time will be officially forbidden. The violators are planned to be fined up to 1.4 thousand euros. The government believes that it threatens national security.

