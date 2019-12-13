3.42 RUB
17 criminal cases initiated in Latvia for connecting to Russian and Belarusian TV channels
Russophobic Latvia has launched 17 criminal cases for connection to banned TV channels. Namely to Russian and Belarusian sources.
According to the police, 13 cases were initiated in 2023, four more this year. Punishments threaten both those who provide the service and viewers. More than a thousand checks of the so-called legality of audiovisual content have been conducted.
The power activity of local authorities is especially aggravated on the eve of memorable dates that unite our peoples. Laying flowers on May 9 at places in Latvia where dismantled Soviet monuments were located will be regarded as "glorification of military aggression"," the police warned.
