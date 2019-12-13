Lithuania to label 'enemy' goods"

The Lithuanian Parliament supported the idea to label in stores the goods of "enemy" companies, that is, with connections in Russia and Belarus. As stated the Deputy Speaker of the Seimas, the definition of such goods cannot be entrusted to supermarkets, but a special state commission could well do it. According to Saudargas, it's possible to allocate separate shelves or showcases in stores, where there are "enemy producers. The politician is in favor of immediate suppression of enterprises that help circumvent sanctions and supply electronics necessary for the military industry. Food products, on the other hand, are different in his mind. After all, companies, Saudargas notes, can get "stuck" because of the complicated process of going out of business in the neighboring countries.