3.84 BYN
2.81 BYN
3.23 BYN
Lithuania to check about 20 thousand Belarusians for loyalty to political course
Latvian authorities have extended the ban on entry of Russians into the country until March 2025.
Meanwhile, in Lithuania, about 20 thousand citizens of Belarus will be tested for loyalty to the political course of the country. They will have to pass a questionnaire, while refusal or answers contrary to the opinion of Vilnius will lead to the revocation of residence permits and deportation. One of the main questions in the test will be "expressing your attitude to the special operation in Ukraine."