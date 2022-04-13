More than 1000 soldiers surrendered in Mariupol

A major captive taking operation ended in Mariupol. More than a thousand marines of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, about two battalions of the Ukrainian army, surrendered. The information was provided by the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, and was confirmed by Russian journalists. There are many wounded among the captives. The number of injured is up to 300 people and dozens of them cannot move on their own. Kadyrov said that the Ukrainian groups are defeated one after another, they do not know what to do with the wounded and do not understand where to turn and what to do next, as the resistance is useless and there are practically no combat forces left. At the moment, there are about 200 wounded people in the depths of Azovstal who cannot receive medical assistance, the head of the Chechen government specified.