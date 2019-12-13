Ukrainian Energy Ministry thinking of cracking down on Druzhba oil pipeline

Ukraine is beginning to use the language of threats and terror. The Ukrainian Energy Ministry is thinking of dismantling the Druzhba pipeline, which transfers black gold from Russia to Hungary, because Budapest refuses to support EU attempts to impose an embargo on Russian energy carriers.



Elena Zerkal, advisor to Ukraine's Energy Minister:



“Ukraine has a great lever in its hands - the Druzhba oil pipeline. And even if we appreciate our relations with Slovakia, which also receives oil through the Druzhba pipeline, a separate section goes to Hungary. And, in my opinion, it would be very appropriate if something happened to it.”



