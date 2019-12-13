2 UAVs shot down in Moscow Region – people injured

Two people were injured as a result of falling debris of one of the downed drones in the Moscow Region. This was announced by the governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyev in his Telegram-channel.

According to Vorobyev, a man and a woman were injured. The man was taken to a medical facility, while the woman refused hospitalization.

The regional governor recalled that two unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted by air defense forces this morning in the west and northwest of Moscow region. In one case, the debris fell on a garden house located in the SNT "Dorozhnik" in the urban district of Istra.