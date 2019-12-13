Moscow updates list of victims of terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall"

Moscow updated the list of victims of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall. There are 76 people in it, including 4 children. All of them continue to undergo treatment in the capital's hospitals. Over the last 24 hours 16 victims were discharged. According to the updated data, more than 180 people were injured in the terrorist attack, 137 were killed. Among them, as reported in our embassy, is a citizen of Belarus. Belarusian Alim Koshevarov remains in serious condition in the hospital. He worked as a security guard-controller in "Crocus.

Rescuers continue to remove the rubble of the Crocus City Hall. The concert hall is already 2/3 cleared. By tomorrow evening the authorities expect to complete the search operation. There may be 12 more bodies under the rubble. In the course of work at the site were found more than half a thousand rounds of ammunition, 2 Kalashnikov assault rifles and almost 30 magazines to them, as well as 4 sets of combat ammunition. All of this is the terrorists' arsenal. Physical evidence was handed over for study to investigators. On the fact of the tragedy a criminal case under the article "Terrorist act" was initiated. Law enforcers managed to promptly detain 11 suspects. 4 defendants, who were detained in Belgorod Region while trying to cross the border with Ukraine, were sent to pre-trial detention centers until May 22.