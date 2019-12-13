3.40 RUB
11 drones neutralized in skies over Crimea
In the skies above Crimea, 11 enemy drones were shot down by air defense forces and suppressed by means of EW. This was reported by the head of Crimea Sergey Aksenov in his official Telegram-channel, BelTA writes.
According to the head of Crimea, there was an attack on an ammunition depot in Dzhankoysky district. A private house in Kirovsky district was damaged by the wreckage of a drone. All specialized services are involved on the site.
Sergey Aksenov asked citizens to remain calm and trust only the official sources of information
