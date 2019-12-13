3.42 RUB
Chaos in New York City and mass exodus of police officers
Chaos is reigning in New York because of the uncontrolled influx of migrants. The city authorities are no longer able to maintain order in the "Big Apple" and guarantee the safety of residents. Police officers are not even able to protect themselves. Over the past year, at least 5,000 policemen have been attacked by criminal elements.
A mass exodus from the police force has begun. Last year, 2 and a half thousand officers filed resignation reports, half as many as, say, in 2018. New York City hotels are overflowing with refugees being expelled by border states. There is not enough budget money to pay for lodging, but the city's mayor prefers to cut funds for police.
