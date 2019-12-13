Monument to Catherine the Great proposed to be demolished in Odessa

Ukraine, apparently, has issues much more important than war. It was proposed to demolish the monument to Catherine II in Odessa. The petition collected 25 thousand signatures. The Russian Empress, who founded the city under its present name, was called "a controversial figure in the Ukrainian history. Instead they decided to offer the candidacy of homosexual porn actor Billy Herrington. According to the authors of the petition, the statue of the American will "raise people's spirits" and demonstrate support for LGBT people and, therefore, commitment to Western values.