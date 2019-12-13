3.39 RUB
UN draws attention to infringement of ethnic minorities’ rights in Moldova
Following the report of the US State Department on human rights violations in Ukraine, the UN has noticed that the rights of ethnic minorities are infringed in Moldova. In particular, the state bodies ban to use the Russian language.
Russian-speaking people face discrimination in hiring, participation in elections, receiving public information, they also have problems with access to justice, the report of the organization's committee says.
The experts recommended that Chisinau take measures to ensure that Russian is used as a language of inter-ethnic communication in accordance with the Constitution.
