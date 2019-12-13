3.42 RUB
UN has calls for return of food and fertilizers from Russia and Ukraine to world markets
The consequences of European officials' short-sighted sanctions policy were are evident: recession, inflation, energy crisis and hunger. The UN has called for immediate return of food and fertilizers from Russia and Ukraine to the world markets and to keep global trade open. The Secretary General of the organization warned that mankind might face famine in many regions this year, and the situation might become even worse next year. António Guterres expressed confidence that this catastrophe can be avoided if we act together and develop "courageous and coordinated political measures".
Third world countries suffer from anti-Russian sanctions
Sanctions imposed on Russia by the West will not bring it to its knees. The Third World countries will suffer from them and with high rise in prices, stated in Sri Lanka.
