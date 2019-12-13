Poland getting ready for crackdown on protests

Warsaw is preparing to suppress the rallies. 3 thousand police officers will go out on the streets of the Polish capital for the duration of the demonstrations.

Reinforced guard will be deployed near the building of the detention center, where the former head of the Ministry of internal Affairs of the country Mariusz Kaminski and his deputy Maciej Wonsik are now held.

The rallies are being organized by supporters of the Law and Justice party, which did not accept the election loss. The organizers indicate that it will be a protest against the government of Donald Tusk and against "the violation of his election promises." However, opinions are heard on the streets that the detainees are simply being used as a pretext for demonstrations