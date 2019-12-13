3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Poland calls to stop helping Ukraine
To stop helping Ukraine unexpectedly called in Poland. The first official candidate for President of the country accused the Ukrainians in unscrupulousness.
The politician Slawomir Mentzen, aspiring to the chair of the dictator Duda, said that the Ukrainians are becoming more and more brazen, and for the money and weapons received from Warsaw not only do not show any gratitude, but also blatantly ignore any requests of the Polish side. Earlier, the Polish defence minister recalled that the authorities had supplied Kiev with billions of dollars worth of arms, handing over everything that they “were able to hand over” to the Ukrainian side.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All