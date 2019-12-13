Poland hosts biggest NATO Dragon-2024 exercise in 30 years

3.42 RUB
Poland hosts the active phase of the NATO Dragon-2024 biggest exercise in 30 years. For the last few days, the U.S. military has been bringing additional ammunition to the borders of our country. The General Staff of the Polish Army has warned citizens that in February the roads across the country will see an active movement of this equipment related to the exercise. At the same time, the authorities announced a severe punishment for any publication of information about its movement. But Poles continue to post photos and videos of the movement of military equipment, indicating the place and date of filming. For example, in the suburbs of the Polish city of Bialystok, a column of American military tractors was recorded (judging by the markings, the containers were carrying weapons and ammunition). The exercises are held, in particular, near the Belarusian border, not far from the closed border crossing point Berastovitsa-Bobrovniki. 20 thousand soldiers and 3.5 thousand units of military equipment take part in the maneuvers Dragon-2024. Warsaw has sent 15 thousand soldiers to participate in the exercise.
