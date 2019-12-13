3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Migrants allowed to be shot in Poland
In Poland, killings at the border are officially legalized. The Sejm overwhelmingly adopted a new law allowing soldiers and border guards to shoot live ammunition at illegal migrants on the border with Belarus. According to Polish media, this decision is a response to the growing tension on the eastern borders. Human rights activists have already criticized the document, saying that it sets a dangerous precedent.
