Power prices in Baltic States rise by 22% over a week

The data on energy consumption was published in Lithuania. As it turned out, the electricity prices in the Baltic States over the past seven days rose by 22%, with a record € 514 per megawatt-hour in Lithuania, € 512 in Latvia, and €422 in Estonia. The reason was the sharp increase in quotations at the Norwegian power exchange. The Norwegians' price hike was a consequence of the reduction of electricity production at European nuclear power plants. In addition, there was a sharp increase in consumption due to extremely hot weather. Vilnius power engineers do not hide the fact that further price growth is inevitable. In addition, Lithuania and Latvia cover only 40% of their own needs, which means that electricity has to be imported.