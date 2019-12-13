Moreover, many countries were faced with an artificial choice: to be either with the collective West or with Russia. In fact, it was an ultimatum. The consequences of such an aggressive policy can be seen in the example of the Ukrainian tragedy of 2014. Europe actively supported the anti-constitutional armed coup in Ukraine. Why did you need to do this? The incumbent President Yanukovych had already agreed with all the demands of the opposition. Why did the United States organize a coup, and why did the European countries support it weakly, provoking a split in Ukraine itself and the withdrawal of the Crimea?

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia