V. Putin: European security system is degrading
The events that happened 80 years ago are closely related and even determine what is happening in the world today. This opinion was expressed by Vladimir Putin. On June 22, the German newspaper Die Zeit published an article by the President of Russia timed to the beginning of the Great Patriotic War. According to the Russian leader, one of the results of the WWII was the emergence of a balanced security system: it was imperfect, but saved the planet from the repetition of the global massacre. In the 90s, after the end of the confrontation between the two political and economic systems, a chance appeared to forever overcome the differences that divide humanity. However, due to the fault of the West, this chance was not used.
Vladimir Putin, President of Russia: Now the entire European security system has seriously degraded. Tensions are growing, and the risks of a new arms race are becoming real. We may lose enormous opportunities that cooperation gives us, when we are all faced with common challenges - the pandemic and its dire socio-economic consequences.
V. Putin: Europe supported the coup in Ukraine
The most striking manifestation of the degradation of the European security system was the Ukrainian events of 7 years ago. The collective West, according to the President of Russia, actually organized a coup d'etat, as a result of which, a war broke out in Ukraine, and the country itself began to fall apart
Moreover, many countries were faced with an artificial choice: to be either with the collective West or with Russia. In fact, it was an ultimatum. The consequences of such an aggressive policy can be seen in the example of the Ukrainian tragedy of 2014. Europe actively supported the anti-constitutional armed coup in Ukraine. Why did you need to do this? The incumbent President Yanukovych had already agreed with all the demands of the opposition. Why did the United States organize a coup, and why did the European countries support it weakly, provoking a split in Ukraine itself and the withdrawal of the Crimea?
