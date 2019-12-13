Four incomprehensible seismic events recorded in Gulf of Finland in vicinity of Nord Stream

Four incomprehensible seismic events have been detected in the Gulf of Finland near Vyborg. Radio Sputnik reports about it



Four seismic events of unclear origin were recorded in the Gulf of Finland, according to automatic bots of the Finnish Seismological Institute



According to the organization, it happened on October 20 and 21 near Russian Primorsk and Vyborg. According to the map on Gazprom's website, a string of the Nord Stream gas pipeline runs approximately in the same area. RIA Novosti reports that the exact distance from the seismic event locations to the pipeline cannot be determined.



The seismic events took place from 12:35 to 18:32 Moscow time. Researcher at the Seismological Institute of the University of Helsinki, Jari Korström notes that it is a relatively small explosion, about 50-100 kilograms of explosives. The seismologist wouldn't speculate on the cause of the incident.



On September 26, two Russian export pipelines to Europe - Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were attacked at once. Germany, Denmark and Sweden do not rule out a targeted sabotage.



