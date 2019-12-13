Week of mourning declared in Seoul - Lukashenko sends condolences to President of South Korea

A week of mourning has been declared in South Korea. The authorities have received more than 3,700 reports of people missing after the mass Halloween stampede. The course of events during the tragedy is still unclear, but the task force has finished its work. The victims include 151 people, including 22 foreigners – 4 Russians, citizens of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, China, Norway and Iran. Another 82 people were injured. Most of them were young people aged 18 to 30, most of them are women.



According to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, there's no information about the injured citizens of our country at the moment. The Embassy is in constant contact with law enforcement agencies of Korea, medical institutions of Seoul.



The exact reason for the stampede is still unknown. Preliminarily, the it began after information about a celebrity not far from the place of festivities.



According to media reports, there could have been fewer casualties if the owners of nearby establishments had let in those who tried to escape. One of the survivors said that people had been forced out into the street, on the excuse that the store had finished operating.



The tragedy with stampede in Seoul has become the largest for the Republic of Korea in 8 years



The horrible news of human casualties during mass events was learned with great pain in Belarus. Belarusian head of state sent condolences to the President of the Republic of Korea, as well as to the families and relatives of the victims. Alexander Lukashenko also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.



