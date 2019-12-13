3.39 RUB
Israeli army missile attack on Rafah kills more than 20 Palestinians
More than 20 residents of Palestinian Rafah have been killed by an Israeli army rocket attack, including children. Two residential houses have been destroyed. The town remains the last un-cleared by the Israelis in the south of the enclave. More than one million Palestinian refugees are sheltering there. According to media reports, Tel Aviv is now moving additional artillery and armored personnel carriers to Rafah for a ground operation.
Meanwhile, another Palestinian town, Khan Younis, has found horrific evidence of an earlier raid. According to Al Jazeera, at least 180 bodies were discovered in a mass grave at the Nasser Medical Complex. The mass grave was allegedly made by the Israeli military after storming the hospital.
In total, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, more than 34,000 people have died during the operation of Israeli troops in the enclave.
