Electric buses in Riga, bought for 19 million euros, cannot cope with the cold weather

Electric buses in Riga do not cope with the frost. In the current weather conditions, public transportation, which was purchased by the Latvian capital for 19 million euros, turned out to be almost useless.

According to local journalists who went on a trip together with the drivers, such transportation in sub-zero temperatures is able to make trips only on short routes. The paradox is that the 35 buses that run on electricity are heated with diesel fuel.

