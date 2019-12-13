Gennady Zyuganov: We won't have a cloudless future without Russia-Belarus Union

Today, the elections to the State Duma have started in Russia. For the first time they will be held over three days. Such a format has been chosen in connection with the epidemiological safety. This year's competition is very high - there are 13 candidates for one seat in the Duma. By the way, many parties have staked not only on the fight against corruption, improvement of the citizens' well-being, improvement of medicine and education, but also on strengthening of cooperation within the framework of the Russia-Belarus Union State.



Gennady Zyuganov, chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Russia:

I prove to everyone that without the union of Russia and Belarus we cannot have a cloudless future. We have everything for that! Be sure, we will have a strong Union State. We will set an example of the joint work. We are not afraid of any sanctions. What we are afraid of is the absence of roots. Today, our victory, our spirituality and our culture are being undermined, and that is the foundation without which no State can exist. We share a thousand years of history, we must cherish it.



There will be no OSCE observers this year. They refused to come. The Russian CEC promised to make the voting as transparent as possible and to monitor the safety of the ballots. At the end of each day they will be placed in safe bags that will be under video surveillance. The elections will be monitored by Russian and foreign observers and more than 50 thousand cameras installed at most polling stations.



