Cause of high-rise apartment building entrance collapse in Belgorod confirmed in Russia - AFU missile attack

The entranceway of a multi-storey building collapsed in Belgorod killing 6 people. The Russian authorities confirmed the cause - missile fire of the AFU. Now it is known about 20 victims, including two children. To save one of the tenants, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations broke through the concrete wall from the neighboring entrance. There may still be people under the rubble. The rescue operation continues despite the risks. During the removal of the rubble there was a second collapse - the roof fell. The rescue works were interrupted 3 times because of the missile danger. In total, 3 high-rise buildings were damaged by the massive attack of the city by the AFU.