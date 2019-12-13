Results of elections of deputies to State Duma summed up in Russia

The mission of observers from the Parliamentary Assembly of Belarus and Russia has completed its work at the elections of deputies to the State Duma! The Parliamentarians worked during all three voting days, visited more than 85 polling stations in Moscow. There have been many new introductions this year. For the first time, the elections took three days. This provided an opportunity to vote for everyone without violating epidemiological security measures. Remote electronic voting was applied. One needed to register in advance on a special website, and the ballot with their signature actually got into the ballot box! All information was displayed on-line on a scoreboard where one could see the turnout and the number of ballots issued. Also this year, the video surveillance system was improved: more than 50 000 video cameras monitored the voting process, the situation at the polling stations, storage of ballots. Information from them came to the public headquarters of the observance executives.