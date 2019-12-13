Russia bids farewell to People's Artiste of USSR Yuri Solomin

Russia today said goodbye to the People's Artiste of the USSR Yuri Solomin. The memorial service was held in the Maly Theater in Moscow. Solomin was the artistic director this stage for 35 years.

More than a hundred people including relatives, friends, colleagues, students and fans came to see off Yuri Solomin in his last journey.

The actor played more than 100 parts in film and theater, he successfully played a variety of characters - from the investigator to the king.