Surrogacy services for foreigners to be banned in Russia

In early December, Russia will ban foreigners from using surrogacy services, RIA Novosti reported citing Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.



Child trafficking is unacceptable, he stressed, recalling that over the past few years, 45,000 babies born this way have been taken abroad.



"This is a big illegal business, the turnover of which is estimated at more than two billion euros," Volodin said.



According to him, such children often become victims of crime, including sale for organs, or end up in same-sex couples.



Let us remind you that in May the Russian State Duma passed in the first reading a bill that prohibits foreigners and stateless persons to use the institution of surrogacy in Russia. According to the document, only married Russian citizens or single women who can't bear or give birth to a child by themselves due to medical indications will be able to use this service. Besides, the draft law assumes that the children born by the surrogate mothers shall necessarily get the Russian citizenship.



It was reported this week that the document is fully ready for the second reading.



