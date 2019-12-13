PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Covid drug registered in Russia

The Russian Ministry of Health has registered a new drug for the treatment of Covid, Ambervin, and included in the Ministry of Health registry.

"Treatment of a new moderate-to-severe coronavirus infection as part of the complex therapy of viral lung lesions," the prescription reads. The drug is used intramuscularly and through inhalation.

