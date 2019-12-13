Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Saudi Arabia on national holiday

The National Day of the Kingdom is celebrated in Saudi Arabia September 23. The regions of the country were united 89 years ago. Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the King of Saudi Arabia on this day. The Head of State underscored that the relations between Belarus and Saudi Arabia continue to develop. At the same time, the potential for cooperation remains great. Together, the countries will be able to find effective approaches to the expansion of relations, the Belarusian President is confident.