More than thousand people stay under rubble of destroyed buildings in Gaza Strip
The air alarm triggered three times overnight in Israel in the area of the Gaza Strip. Five people were injured in Tel Aviv.
The Israeli military reported the destruction of the tunnel in the enclave, through which Hamas radicals infiltrated into the country. 10 of the group's divers were eliminated overnight while attempting to land in the Zikim neighborhood, but some reports say a detachment of Palestinians was still able to infiltrate south of Ashkelon.
Israel continues to bombard the Gaza Strip. The day before, the headquarters of the Palestinian Crescent, where thousands of people were sheltering from the fire, also came under IDF fire: Over 60 injured and dozens dead. A missile was fired at the al-Maghazi camp, where seven people were killed. On the west bank of the Jordan River, in the town of Jenin, an IDF drone struck Palestinian forces. Civilians were reportedly hit as well.
According to the Gaza Strip government, Israel dropped more than 12,000 tons of explosives on the enclave, equivalent to the power of the nuclear bomb that destroyed Hiroshima. On average, 33 tons of explosives were dropped per square kilometer in Gaza. More than a thousand people remain under the rubble of destroyed buildings. In total, more than 5 thousand have died. According to UNICEF, 2,360 children are among the victims. Due to fuel shortages, five water purification systems have stopped working, the population is threatened by an outbreak of infectious diseases.
