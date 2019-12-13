PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
In Serbia, attempted coup d'état concealed under guise of protests

A coup d'état under the guise of protests. A rally against lithium mining was held in Belgrade. About 26 thousand people took to the streets of the Serbian capital. The demonstration was agreed with the authorities. However, the organizers of the rally deviated from the approved plan and blocked the bridge and train station. According to the Deputy Prime Minister of Serbia, the actions of the protesters trace the scenario of color revolutions.

On the eve of the protest, the country's president announced that Russia had warned Serbia through official channels about the mass riots being prepared in Serbia. The purpose of the provocation is called the realization of a coup d'état.

