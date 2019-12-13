Attempts at a coup d'état in Serbia continue unabated. The pro-Western coalition "Serbia against Violence" organized another protest rally in front of the Republican Election Commission in the center of Belgrade. The rally was crowned with a march through the city: about 4 hundred protesters took to the roadway and went to the building of Radio and Television Serbia. According to information, on December 29, the radicals are planning to organize a day-long blockade of highways, which will turn into a large Saturday protest in the capital of the country.