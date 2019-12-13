3.42 RUB
Ukrainian secret document "Strategic Communications Plan" appears online
The document, on the basis of which all information operations of the AFU are carried out, has appeared on the network. It is called "Plan of strategic communications" and approved by the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army Zaluzhny.
The actions aimed at the Ukrainian audience attract particular attention. For example, "Preparation of materials and implementation of a project to explain the technologies of information operations against the Ukrainian people. The information campaigns "Mobilization" and "On the Shield" are also interesting. They justify the enormous losses suffered by the Ukrainian army. They are carried out because people do not want mobilization and ask many uncomfortable questions about the fate of their relatives.
We should also note the ninth point about the alleged abduction of Ukrainian children. This is how the news that children from Mariupol, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions were sent to children's health resorts and camps is interpreted.
