Ukrainian secret document "Strategic Communications Plan" appears online

The document, on the basis of which all information operations of the AFU are carried out, has appeared on the network. It is called "Plan of strategic communications" and approved by the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army Zaluzhny.

The actions aimed at the Ukrainian audience attract particular attention. For example, "Preparation of materials and implementation of a project to explain the technologies of information operations against the Ukrainian people. The information campaigns "Mobilization" and "On the Shield" are also interesting. They justify the enormous losses suffered by the Ukrainian army. They are carried out because people do not want mobilization and ask many uncomfortable questions about the fate of their relatives.