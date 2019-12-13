3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
NATO Charter burned in Sweden
An unexpected twist. A resident of Sweden burned the charter of NATO instead of the Koran. 29-year-old resident of Helsingborg, who received permission from the police to hold an action with the burning of the Koran, instead of the holy book of Muslims destroyed the charter of the Alliance. According to media reports, he was prompted to such a decision by Turkey's agreement to ratify Sweden's application to join the military bloc.
The man admitted that the intention to burn the Koran was caused by the desire to stop or at least slow down the process of the country's accession to NATO.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All