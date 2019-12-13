EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

NATO Charter burned in Sweden

An unexpected twist. A resident of Sweden burned the charter of NATO instead of the Koran. 29-year-old resident of Helsingborg, who received permission from the police to hold an action with the burning of the Koran, instead of the holy book of Muslims destroyed the charter of the Alliance. According to media reports, he was prompted to such a decision by Turkey's agreement to ratify Sweden's application to join the military bloc.

The man admitted that the intention to burn the Koran was caused by the desire to stop or at least slow down the process of the country's accession to NATO.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All