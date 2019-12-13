3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Conference on Ukraine opens in Switzerland
The so-called peace summit on Ukraine opens in Switzerland on June 15, which, before it began, has already gained fame as a failed forum. Initially, more than 160 delegations were invited to the conference. The organizers did not invite Moscow. The main stake was placed on the states of the Global South to dilute the Western coalition and give it "credibility". But not all countries wanted to get involved in the West's dubious adventures. Rejections came as soon as it became clear that there would be no Russian presence there. Beijing rejected the invitation because the conditions for its participation were not met. Even Biden, an open ally of Kiev, is not going to attend the conference.
