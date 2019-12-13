PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Security measures increased in Slovakia because of threats against politicians

Threats to a number of politicians after the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico recorded in Slovakia. This was announced to journalists by the head of the police, noting that appropriate measures are being taken. The security of all members of the Slovak Parliament is provided, the level of protection of schools, the space near the Parliament and media editorial offices has been increased. Also, the police are investigating hybrid threats - mainly comments in social networks with approval of the attempt on the Prime Minister of the country. The disclosure of the circumstances of the incident is banned.

According to Slovak media, Robert Fico is still in serious condition. According to journalists, the Prime Minister is waiting for another operation

