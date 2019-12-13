A year ago at the Munich conference Vladimir Zelensky hinted transparently to the European leaders that Ukraine believes that the Budapest memorandum had not been fulfilled and that's why they don't consider themselves bound by it. According to RIA Novosti, Ukraine's main obligation under the treaty was to give up its nuclear weapons.

But no one can easily acquire a nuclear bomb, even if the technology is available (and Ukraine has it). This business needs a "roof" from a global player. And for several years now, the Kyiv regime has been hinting intensely to Washington that it should help them in this respect.

For quite a long time, the U.S. has resisted this. They remembered how they lobbied for the adoption of the Budapest Memorandum: In the 1990s, Washington was panicked about the uncontrolled proliferation of nuclear weapons in the former Soviet republics. What if a desperate nationalist came to power in one of them and wanted to "blow up" Europe, or even America.

But today the topic of transferring nuclear weapons to Ukraine or blessing it to create them has begun to be openly hyped in the American infofield. The Washington Post, the mouthpiece of the American military, was the first to start.

It published a column by the well-known American nuclear disarmament specialist Jon Wolfstahl. Fifteen years ago he made a serious effort to disarm North Korea.

The article is called "Ukraine gave up nuclear weapons at our behest. Here’s what we owe them.” It is illustrated by the characteristic mushroom of an atomic explosion. "Any outcome to today’s war that fundamentally undermines Ukraine’s long-term sovereignty would add to the argument that Kyiv made a fatal error in giving up on nukes," the author goes in with a trump card.

The non-proliferation expert believes that the Ukrainian case will be a pretext for various countries not to rely on the American nuclear umbrella, but to get their own, because its mere existence, as we see it, allows to regulate the level of escalation and win wars.

With this, Wolfstahl proves that Ukraine must be supported until the end. But how to do this? Of course, one would like to give it everything it asks for, but there is a serious risk of a nuclear confrontation with Russia. Wolfstahl admits that the Washington administration fears World War III and therefore openly under-arms Ukraine and does not pretend to go into Crimea. The non-proliferation specialist finds these glimmers of reasonableness sad and unfortunate.