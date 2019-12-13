PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
U.S. names condition for Ukraine's accession to NATO

The United States named the condition for the possible accession of Kiev to NATO. Coordinator for strategic communications in the White House national security Council emphasized that for this Ukraine needs to win the conflict with Russia.

Whether this is actually possible, Kirby did not specify. He recalled that the decision to expand the military bloc was made by all the countries that are members of the bloc and that the "independent state" needed to work on eradicating corruption.

