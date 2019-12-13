Emergency declared in U.S. due to inflow of migrants

A state of emergency was declared in Washington due to an inflow of migrants. It will allow the authorities to create a refugee administration and direct financial resources to address the situation. The flow of refugees apprehended at U.S. border crossings in 10 months alone was almost 2 million people. But the federal government has essentially ignored the problem until now.



Authorities in the border states of Texas and Arizona, desperate to get through to the White House, decided the issue in their own way: since April buses with illegals are sent to the capital. In total, more than 9,000 people were transported to Washington. Most of them left the city for other parts of the country. However, even the remainder were enough to cause a migration crisis in the capital.



