U.S. declassifies document that planned Ukraine's possible accession to NATO back in 1994
The United States declassified a document, which in a new light presents the Ukrainian conflict and the history with the possible accession of Ukraine to NATO. It turns out that the U.S. intended to lure Ukraine in their networks 30 years ago, in 1994. They also named the reason: they say that the United States should not leave the states of Eastern and Southern Europe in the gray zone of Russian influence. Ukraine is listed in the document in commas with the Baltic States, later admitted to NATO.
Just in January 1994, Bill Clinton (then President of the United States) traveled to the post-Soviet capitals. It was presented as a tour of peace and assistance. Today, we are well aware that in fact, everything was not so. But at that time the Clinton couple was met in Kiev with special piety. They beckoned the Ukrainians like Indians with beads (Kiev quickly gave up its nuclear weapons), and the Americans successfully promoted their interests. We are still reaping the fruits of that very visit in 1994.
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
