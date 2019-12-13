The United States declassified a document, which in a new light presents the Ukrainian conflict and the history with the possible accession of Ukraine to NATO. It turns out that the U.S. intended to lure Ukraine in their networks 30 years ago, in 1994. They also named the reason: they say that the United States should not leave the states of Eastern and Southern Europe in the gray zone of Russian influence. Ukraine is listed in the document in commas with the Baltic States, later admitted to NATO.

Just in January 1994, Bill Clinton (then President of the United States) traveled to the post-Soviet capitals. It was presented as a tour of peace and assistance. Today, we are well aware that in fact, everything was not so. But at that time the Clinton couple was met in Kiev with special piety. They beckoned the Ukrainians like Indians with beads (Kiev quickly gave up its nuclear weapons), and the Americans successfully promoted their interests. We are still reaping the fruits of that very visit in 1994.