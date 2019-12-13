EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Documentary film "2000 Mules" about 2020 presidential election falsification

The U.S. administration is doing everything it can to distract the average American from domestic problems. For example, a new documentary film was released in the states called "2000 Mules" about stuffing in the presidential election. Thousands of frauds are reflected in the footage. The tape proves that Trump won the election and that Biden is an illegitimate president.

The film release was virtually unnoticed in the context of a media fuss about abortion and social media censored reports about the film, the organization that produced documentary noted. Their own site was blacklisted on Facebook. Instagram hides photos from the film's premiere at the Trump residence, and TikTok marks accounts distributing video clips from the premiere as "inciting violence".

