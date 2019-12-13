1 648 books banned in U.S.

U.S. continues to tighten "democratic screws". A wave of book bans is sweeping the United States. According to official statistics, during the last school year 1648 best literary works were withdrawn from 5 thousand school libraries in the country.



The classics caught it especially bad. Such books as "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" and "To Kill a Mockingbird" were accused of being politically incorrect and preaching racial-gender hate. Books in the United States have become one of the main victims of the "culture of abolition".



Liberal theorists persistently recommend that bans save children's souls from the corrupting effects of all forms of hatred.



