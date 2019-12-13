PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
U.S. fears coming rapprochement between Germany and Russia

Berlin will increasingly distance itself from Washington and get closer to Moscow. This was declared by a former adviser to the head of the Pentagon. Douglas McGregor emphasized that “Germany is moving inch by inch mentally, mentally and strategically towards Russia. In the months ahead, we will see the final rupture between the United States and Berlin.” The retired colonel noted that for Berlin it is “the only option to rebuild the economy.”

